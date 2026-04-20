Iranian FM accuses US of lacking seriousness in diplomacy

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the United States is pursuing what he described as malicious goals and lacks seriousness in its engagement with the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Sunday, amid reports that Islamabad could host a second round of negotiations between Iran and the US in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was sending a delegation to the Pakistani capital for talks with Iran, as a two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is due to expire on 22 April. He also renewed threats against Iran, saying the US would target Iranian power plants and bridges if no agreement is reached, Press TV reported.

According to the broadcaster, Iran has yet to confirm whether it will send a delegation to Pakistan, citing what it described as excessive US demands, shifting positions, a naval blockade of Iranian ports and continued threats as obstacles to progress.

Araghchi told his Pakistani counterpart that violations of the ceasefire, threats against Iranian ports, coasts and vessels, as well as what he called unreasonable demands and contradictory statements, were clear signs of US “malice” and a lack of seriousness in diplomacy.

He added that Iran would use all available means to safeguard its national interests and security.

Araghchi also praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts to establish a ceasefire and end what he described as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran approaches diplomatic processes with responsibility.

He said the United States had failed to remain committed to diplomacy over the past year, citing what he described as acts of aggression against Iran in June 2025 and late February 2026, while negotiations over its nuclear programme were ongoing.

For his part, Pakistan’s foreign minister outlined Islamabad’s efforts to end the conflict and promote regional peace, expressing readiness for further consultations.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a 45-minute phone call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterating Islamabad’s commitment to promoting peace and security in the region with the support of partners and allies.

Sharif also briefed the Iranian president on his recent meetings with officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye, saying the discussions had helped build consensus in support of a sustained process of dialogue aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

News.Az