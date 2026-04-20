Trump shifts to "No More Mr. Nice Guy" stance with new threats against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The diplomatic standoff between Washington and Tehran reached a volatile turning point on April 20, 2026, as U.S. President Donald Trump dramatically escalated his rhetoric, declaring that the time for "Mr. Nice Guy" had ended.

In a series of aggressive social media posts, Trump characterized the Iranian government as a "killing machine" and warned that his administration is prepared to take decisive military action if the current maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately dismantled, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

The President's latest ultimatum comes as a fragile ceasefire nears its expiration on Wednesday. Trump expressed deep frustration with the pace of negotiations in Islamabad, accusing Iranian leaders of using the truce as a stalling tactic while continuing to harass international shipping.

He signaled a significant shift in strategy, suggesting that the United States would no longer rely solely on economic sanctions but would instead look toward neutralizing Iran’s military capabilities and infrastructure to bring an end to the "killing machine" once and for all.

The tension in the Persian Gulf remains at an all-time high following reports that Iranian forces have continued to restrict the movement of tankers, despite the ongoing peace talks mediated by Pakistan and Türkiye. Trump’s "No More Mr. Nice Guy" messaging appears designed to project a sense of urgency to both Iranian negotiators and the international community, making it clear that the U.S. is nearing the limit of its patience with the "dueling blockade" scenario that has crippled global energy markets.

In Tehran, officials have remained defiant, with parliamentary leaders insisting that the strait will remain closed to any nations participating in the "economic war" against Iran. This deadlock has created a terrifying scenario for global observers, as the world’s most vital oil transit point remains a hair-trigger away from a massive military escalation. Trump’s warning that the "killing machine" must end suggests that the U.S. may be targeting not just naval assets, but the broader command and control structures of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

As the clock ticks down to the Wednesday deadline, the threat of a full-scale regional war looms larger than ever. While some diplomatic channels remain open, the shift in tone from the White House indicates that the window for a peaceful resolution is nearly shut. The international community is now braced for the possibility of a return to heavy aerial bombardment, as the "Mr. Nice Guy" era of this conflict seemingly gives way to a much more aggressive and destructive phase of American military intervention.

News.Az