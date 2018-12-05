Azerbaijan, Belarus working on proposals on co-op in petrochemical industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the sake of advancing cooperation with Azerbaijan in petrochemical industry Belarusian companies should maintain a constant dialogue and direct personal contacts with partners. Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich made the statement in an interview with the company magazine of the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim, BelTA has learned.

The ambassador noted that the Azerbaijani petrochemical market has no shortage of the majority of commodities and the competition is rather tough. The world's leading brands are represented in every market niche. Many exporters offer preferential terms at the same time.

The diplomat said: “In these conditions Belarusian manufacturers should work to improve quality parameters of their products, should maintain a constant dialogue and direct personal contacts with Azerbaijani partners. Flexible solutions in delivering products and services are needed. On the whole, systemic work in this sphere is required. Mutually beneficial proposals are under consideration now.”

The diplomat also said that petrochemical industry is a high-priority branch of the economy in Belarus and Azerbaijan, this is why cooperation in this sphere has a lot of promise. In his opinion, joint smooth work of all the parties concerned is important in this area.

According to the ambassador, the volume of petrochemical products sold on foreign markets in line with contracts and agreements signed by the relevant companies of the two countries was measured in hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in the last few years. “This is why we work hard to further expand Belarus-Azerbaijan cooperation in this area,” noted Gennady Akhramovich.

