Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Tuesday met with his Belgium counterpart Tinne Van der Straeten in Brussels, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, information was given on the projects implemented in accordance with the strategic energy partnership with the European Union for the supply of natural gas and renewable energy from Azerbaijan. The importance of improving the Southern Gas Corridor and "Solidarity Ring" routes for additional gas supply was noted. The sides exchanged views on the "green energy" link connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria, as well as Belgium`s wind energy projects in the North Sea.

An agreement was reached to cooperate with Belgium on exchange of experience in the field of offshore wind energy use.

Tinne Van der Straeten was invited to Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Energy Forum.

News.Az