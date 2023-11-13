Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has increased exports of non-oil products by 11 percent in the first nine months of 2023, the country’s minister of economy said on Monday, News.Az reports.

The growth was recorded in all areas of the non-oil sector, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the 2024 state budget package at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

“During this year, exports of the non-oil sector increased by 11 percent and reached 2.7 billion manat (1.5 billion),” he said.

Minister Jabbarov emphasized that foreign trade surplus was recorded. He also added that inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 10.9 percent from January through September 2023.

News.Az