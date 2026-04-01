Prince Harry’s flirty texts exposed as trial ends

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Messages between Prince Harry and a journalist, discussing a naughty weekend, have been disclosed during his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Documents filed after the hearing show Harry was messaging with Mail on Sunday reporter Charlotte Griffiths over about a month from December 2011 to January 2012, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This was before he met his current wife Meghan Markle.

During the hearing Harry had rejected that he had corresponded with the journalist.

But documents filed showed Facebook messages between the pair, with Griffiths calling Harry “Mr Mischief” and him referring to her as “sugar”.

The pair had reportedly met in Ibiza, the party island.

In one message Harry told Griffiths: “I miss our movie snuggles” and signed off a message with “mwah” and strings of kisses.

Griffiths told Harry “what a fun weekend of naughtiness, can’t we all get up to no good in the countryside every weekend damn it, smooches CG String xxx”

Harry then responded that it was “without doubt the best of those weekends I’ve been to.

“What a crowd. Never laughed so much in 24hrs!! Mr mischief? How do I get that title … l was surely no worse than anyone else!!

“Ooh, apparently cinderella’s shoe was found outside that door … sou can relax.please stop panicking!!!! X”.

Earlier, a judge overseeing the lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, singer Elton John and other high-profile figures against ‌the publisher of the Daily Mail at London’s High Court says it will take some time before he can deliver his ruling.

The Duke of ‌Sussex, 41, and six other claimants are suing Associated Newspapers for alleged widespread unlawful activities ranging from hacking voicemail messages, bugging landlines and obtaining private information by deception over more than two decades from the early 1990s.

The publisher ‌rejects their case ‌as ⁠being “preposterous smears”.

During almost 10 weeks of argument, judge Matthew ​Nicklin has heard evidence from the claimants as well as numerous current and former senior journalists from Associated, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday.

David Sherborne, the lawyer for Harry and the other claimants, said there was a culture ⁠at Associated’s titles where its journalists would ‌use ​private investigators to carry out unlawful activities on their behalf.

“Any finding of ​unlawful activity is ‌a disaster,” Sherborne said in his concluding remarks.

The publisher’s lawyer Antony ​White argued that there was no evidence to back up the allegations, the claimants’ witnesses were unreliable and the case against the papers ​was ​scattergun and part of a ​conspiracy by people with a grudge ‌against the press.

“The remaining task is, of course, now mine,” Nicklin said at the end of the trial.

“Judgment will take some time. After a short break over Easter … I will be working on the case and the ​judgment effectively full-time … so I won’t be doing anything else … and I ​will be toiling ⁠away on the judgment.”

News.Az