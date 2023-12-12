Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull cooperation in youth policy and sports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with visiting Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijani Minister briefed his Bulgarian counterpart about the state policy and notable achievements in youth policy and sports in Azerbaijan.

The two discussed the current level of relations between the two countries in these realms and prospects for further expansion of cooperation.

The meeting then saw signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of youth and sports between the two countries.

Deputies Youth and Sports Minister Mariana Vasileva, Indira Hajiyeva, as well as Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov and other officials were also present at the meeting.

News.Az