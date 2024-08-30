Azerbaijan calls on all parties to submit biennial transparency reports ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

This is stated in a letter addressed by COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev to Parties and Constituencies on Transparency, News.Az reports.“With COP29 in Baku fewer than 75 days away, it is imperative that we take tangible steps to demonstrate our shared commitment to climate action. As we conveyed earlier this year, the COP29 Presidency’s vision centers around two parallel and mutually reinforcing pillars: enhancing ambition and enabling action, with climate finance as our top priority. As we reiterate the necessity for all Parties to enhance their ambition in the next generation of national climate plans, transparency forms a cornerstone of mutual trust and accountability. It ensures that our collective actions to combat climate change are robust, comprehensive, and measurable. By transparently reporting our words and deeds, our progress and challenges, we reaffirm our commitment to achieving our climate goals,” Babayev said in his letter.It is in this context, the COP29 president-designate emphasized the key role of BTRs as Parties implement the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). “With the deadline for submission of the first BTRs rapidly approaching, it is critical to ensure that all countries are ready and able to submit. BTRs will be pivotal in tracking our progress, building trust, and identifying areas where further action and investment are needed. We encourage all Parties to make early BTR submissions in advance of COP29. While recognizing the varying starting points of each country, early submissions of BTRs will be a strong demonstration of our collective commitment to transparency,” he added.He noted that the COP29 Presidency commends Guyana, Andorra, and Panama for their early BTR submissions.“To lead by example, Azerbaijan is currently working on submitting its own BTR in advance of COP29. We also extend our sincerest gratitude to all Parties that have assured us of their timely submissions of BTRs before the COP29. Your efforts will be recognized at COP29 and will serve as an inspiration to others in the final sprint towards the December 31st, 2024, deadline,” Babayev said.“We understand that it will be challenging for many Parties to measure and report data and there is significant need for capacity building. In light of this, the COP29 Presidency is taking decisive steps to ensure ongoing political engagement and enhance collaboration and capacity-building so we can all deliver on our collective transparency commitments at COP29 and beyond,” he added.

News.Az