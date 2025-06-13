Azerbaijan calls on Israel, Iran to engage in dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Friday expressed concern over Israel’s military operation against Iran.

“We are deeply concerned by the military operation carried out by the State of Israel against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

Baku also urged the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic means, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

“We particularly emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety of the civilian population and facilities,” the ministry stated.

“It is important to continue contacts through diplomatic channels and efforts within the framework of relevant international mechanisms in order to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Middle East,” it added.

News.Az