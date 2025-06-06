Azerbaijan celebrates National Day at Osaka Expo 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Day was celebrated as part of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Addressing the event, Koji Haneda, Japan's Ambassador and Chief Commissioner for Expo 2025, hailed Azerbaijan’s important role as a hub between Asia and Europe, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani national pavilion, inspired by the poem “Seven Beauties” by the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, showcases the country’s rich culture and development to the Japanese audience.

Speaking at the event, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Chief Commissioner for Expo 2025, noted the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. He mentioned that Azerbaijan’s participation in World Expos, which began in Hannover in 2000, continues today in Osaka.

The Assistant to the President said that the Azerbaijani pavilions have received international recognition, including awards at the Milan and Dubai Expos, drawing high visitor engagement. Noting that Azerbaijan was the first country to sign the participation agreement for Expo 2025, Alakbarov said the country’s pavilion is currently among the most frequently visited.

Following the remarks, a concert program featuring Azerbaijani artists was presented.

The guests familiarized themselves with both the Japanese and Azerbaijani pavilions. Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, designed by the Heydar Aliyev Center, is installed in the "Connecting Lives" section of the Expo, showcasing the themed “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.” Inspired by the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi’s poem "Seven Beauties," the national pavilion highlights Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development, while also emphasizing its openness to dialogue. The pavilion also features a symbolic “Friendship Tree” celebrating Azerbaijan and Japan.

Expo 2025, which was launched on April 13, is projected to attract 28 million visitors during its 184-day run.

News.Az