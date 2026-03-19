Survivor winner fires back at Lisa Kudrow comments

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Richard Hatch has responded sharply to criticism from Lisa Kudrow after she called his gameplay on Survivor “despicable.”

Kudrow made the remark while reflecting on early reality television in an interview, saying she loved the first season but questioned why Hatch, who won $1 million, was rewarded despite what she saw as questionable behavior, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hatch, the show’s first-ever winner in 2000, pushed back in a statement, arguing that critics initially misunderstood the strategic nature of the game. He said many viewers later came to appreciate his approach, which focused on competition rather than morality.

“The game’s rules, outwit, outlast, outplay, are clear,” Hatch said, defending his tactics and comparing them to competitive sports where strategy often outweighs sentiment.

Despite the renewed debate, Hatch said he remains proud of his victory and suggested Kudrow’s view might change with a deeper understanding of the show and his role in shaping its legacy.

News.Az