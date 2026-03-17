British spy author Len Deighton dies at 97

Deighton rose to prominence with his 1962 novel The Ipcress File, which was later adapted into a BAFTA-winning film starring Michael Caine. The story was also remade as an ITV series in recent years, featuring Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders.

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Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, The Ipcress File explored themes such as brainwashing and nuclear weapons development. Unlike the glamorous world of James Bond, Deighton’s protagonists were often ordinary, working-class figures who grappled with bureaucracy and internal inefficiencies.

Beyond fiction, Deighton wrote several historical works on the Second World War. He was also known for his cookery writing, playing a role in popularizing French cuisine in the United Kingdom.

A keen illustrator, he was also responsible for more than 200 book covers, including the first UK edition of Jack Kerouac's On The Road. No cause of death was given.