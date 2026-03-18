This actor has become the highest-paid in the world — PHOTO

This actor has become the highest-paid in the world — PHOTO

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Jewish actor Adam Sandler has become the highest-paid actor in the world, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Photo: Getty Images

Sandler topped the latest Forbes ranking, emerging as Hollywood’s highest-paid star of 2025. His earnings over the past year are estimated at $48 million.

News.Az