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This actor has become the highest-paid in the world — PHOTO

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This actor has become the highest-paid in the world — PHOTO
Photo: Getty Images

Jewish actor Adam Sandler has become the highest-paid actor in the world, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

News about - This actor has become the highest-paid in the world — PHOTO

Photo: Getty Images

Sandler topped the latest Forbes ranking, emerging as Hollywood’s highest-paid star of 2025. His earnings over the past year are estimated at $48 million.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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