Zendaya praises Tom Holland in new Spider-Man 4 - VIDEO

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Zendaya has sparked excitement among fans after praising Tom Holland and teasing what’s to come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Speaking on the red carpet for The Drama, Zendaya said she is “so excited” about the upcoming superhero film, calling it “really wonderful.” She also applauded Holland’s performance, describing him as “so talented” and deeply committed to his work, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I think people will not be disappointed,” she added, fueling anticipation for the next chapter in the Spider-Man franchise.

Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ alongside Holland’s Peter Parker in the film, which is set for release on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the movie will also feature Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is set to appear in The Drama, arriving on April 3, 2026, where she stars alongside Robert Pattinson in a story centered on a couple whose relationship is shaken just before their wedding.

Zendaya teases ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ : “It’s really wonderful. Tom [Holland] is so talented” pic.twitter.com/2hdolo7BgO — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 18, 2026

With fresh footage already teased and excitement building, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the summer.

News.Az