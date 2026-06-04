Nearly 8 million citizens left Ukraine amid war

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Ukraine has undergone significant demographic and migration changes since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, with nearly 8 million Ukrainian citizens leaving the country, according to the head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, Natalia Naumenko.

In an interview with Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Naumenko said the government is making every effort to maintain ties with Ukrainians living abroad and ensure they continue to have access to essential state services, News.az reports.

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To achieve this, Ukraine has expanded the authority of its overseas offices through the state enterprise "Dokument," which currently operates in several European countries and Canada. The network is also expected to expand into the United States later this year.

According to Naumenko, Ukrainian citizens residing abroad can apply for identity cards and international passports through these representative offices, allowing the state to maintain direct contact with its citizens despite their displacement.

The migration chief also outlined changes affecting foreign nationals in Ukraine. She noted that Kyiv has significantly tightened residency rules for Russian citizens. Russia is currently subject to a visa regime, and Russian nationals seeking entry to Ukraine must undergo extensive security checks conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine, border authorities and the State Migration Service.

Naumenko said Ukraine had previously allowed holders of temporary and permanent residence permits to remain in the country even if their documents expired during the war. However, the government has now revised those provisions, requiring individuals with expired temporary residence permits to renew their status or legalize their stay through other mechanisms.

At the same time, Ukraine has simplified procedures for foreign nationals who have signed contracts to serve in the country's Armed Forces and support the defense of its territorial integrity. Until May this year, military identification documents served as proof of identity for such individuals when applying for residency-related documentation.

Naumenko also highlighted Ukraine's efforts to align its migration legislation with European Union standards as part of the country's broader European integration agenda.

She pointed to the EU Migration and Asylum Pact adopted in May 2024, noting that Ukraine has reviewed its migration legislation and developed a government-approved roadmap for further reforms.

A key draft law currently under consideration in parliament would introduce a unified work permit system for foreign nationals employed in Ukraine. According to Naumenko, once adopted, the legislation is expected to significantly simplify access to the labor market for foreign workers while making procedures more transparent and efficient for the state, employers and foreign citizens alike.

News.Az