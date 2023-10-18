Azerbaijan, China eye renewable energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Beijing, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, has met with Chairman of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Lyu Zexiang, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The meeting saw a discussion of issues arising from the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry and China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment on the implementation of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 2GW in Azerbaijan. Appropriate measures have been taken for the construction of a solar power station by the Chinese company in the de-occupied territories.

The minister noted that the development of renewable energy is one of the main priorities in the socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan, providing information about energy projects for consumption and export, Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor.

The sides agreed to expand cooperation and exchange experience.

News.Az