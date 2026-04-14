Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall

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At least six people have been killed and 14 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in western Bolivia, authorities said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday in the mountainous La Paz Department, in the Tolapampa district of the Apolo Municipality, an area known for its difficult terrain and hazardous road conditions, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Road damage linked to seasonal rains

According to local officials, the crash happened along a section of road that had been significantly eroded by seasonal rainfall, increasing the risk for vehicles traveling through the المنطقة.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, though initial reports suggest road conditions may have played a key role.

Residents assist emergency response

Apolo Mayor Rully Jimenez said local residents were among the first to respond, helping rescue survivors and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Several of those hurt remain in serious condition and are receiving treatment in city hospitals.

Mountain routes remain high risk

Accidents involving buses are not uncommon in Bolivia’s mountainous regions, where narrow roads, steep drops and weather related damage frequently create dangerous driving conditions.

Authorities are expected to continue investigating the incident to determine whether additional factors, including vehicle condition or driver error, contributed to the crash.

News.Az