Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability

Radoslaw Grzelaczyk, co founder of MERA Robotics, highlighted China’s growing dominance in the sector, describing it as a global leader in humanoid robot development, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Grzelaczyk is among the creators of “Edward,” a humanoid robot that recently gained widespread attention after videos showed it chasing wild boars on the streets of Warsaw.

The robot is built on the Unitree G1 platform, developed in China, and enhanced with MERA’s proprietary software tailored for European applications.

Videos shared online attracted millions of views, turning Edward into a viral sensation and demonstrating the growing public interest in humanoid robotics.

China seen as two years ahead

Following a visit to China to study commercialization trends, Grzelaczyk said his team integrated Chinese hardware with locally developed systems to create adaptable solutions for the European market.

He noted that Chinese robots stand out for being both cost effective and technologically advanced, offering a strong alternative to Western products.

“China is moving very fast in the humanoid market – perhaps two years ahead of any other country,” he said.

Market expected to expand rapidly

Although still in its early stages, the humanoid robotics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, potentially becoming one of the largest global technology sectors.

MERA Robotics plans to import around 100 humanoid robots from China by the end of July to scale its operations.

The company intends to continue localising the machines using its own software, combining Chinese manufacturing capabilities with European engineering to deliver tailored solutions.

Grzelaczyk added that closely monitoring Chinese innovation has become a key part of his work, as demand for advanced humanoid robotics continues to rise globally.