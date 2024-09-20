Azerbaijan, China mull joint initiatives in green energy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China have discussed joint initiatives in the green energy transition.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Mikayil Jabbarov and a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) Shen Ying held a meeting to explore prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.The meeting also focused on deepening trade relations, promoting mutual investments in the private sector, strengthening ties between business communities, joint initiatives in the green energy transition, Minister Jabbarov said on X.The minister said the parties also exchanged views on potential partnerships in the field of digitalization and prospective joint projects.

News.Az