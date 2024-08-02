Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan climbs 1 spot in UEFA rankings

Azerbaijan has surpassed Russia in the UEFA ranking.

Changes in the rankings took place following the last day of the return games of the European Cups' second qualifying round.

Matches in the Europa League and UEFA Conference League also influenced Azerbaijan's position.

The victory of FC Zira over FC Dunajska Streda in Slovakia with a score of 2:1 brought the country 0.250 points.

Thus, Azerbaijan's coefficient increased to 18,375.

