Azerbaijan climbs in Global Innovation Index rankings

Azerbaijan has moved up in the ranking of the world’s most innovative countries, according to the latest report by the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025.

Azerbaijan ranks 94th among 139 economies, rising one position compared to last year, News.Az reports citing local media.

The Global Innovation Index evaluates economies according to their innovation capabilities using nearly 80 indicators grouped into innovation inputs and outputs, capturing the multidimensional nature of innovation.

Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore top the GII 2025 ranking, followed by the United Kingdom, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and China, which entered the top 10 for the first time. The report also noted that slowing growth in innovation investments is clouding the global innovation outlook.

The GII is regarded as the world’s benchmark resource for policymakers, business leaders, and experts in promoting innovation and building strong innovation ecosystems.

News.Az