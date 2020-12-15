Azerbaijan closely cooperating with Turkey to receive COVID-19 vaccine: deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is conducting both bilateral and multilateral negotiations on the use of a vaccine from COVID-19, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.

According to the deputy minister, within the bilateral negotiations, Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with Turkey.

"The virus currently causing COVID-19 has been widely spread around the world for almost a year. The vaccine has already been developed, and in some countries, it’s already being used," he added.

News.Az