Azerbaijan commemorates victims of the 2020 Barda missile attack

Today marks five years since the deadly Armenian missile strike on the village of Garayusifli in Azerbaijan’s Barda District during the Second Karabakh War. Five people, including women and children, were killed, and 14 were injured in the strike.

The village was hit on 27 October 2020 by missiles containing cluster munitions banned under international law. Throughout the conflict, Barda came under repeated missile and artillery fire from the Armenian side, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In total, 28 civilians were killed and 108 others were injured in Armenian missile and artillery strikes in Barda District carried out on 5, 8, 27 and 28 October, as well as on 7 November 2020.

The strikes on densely populated Azerbaijani residential areas during the 44-day war were yet another instance of Armenia’s blatant violation of the norms and principles of international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the resolutions and decisions of the UN Security Council.

News.Az