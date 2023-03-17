Azerbaijan commissions "Khanoba" customs post on border with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of commissioning the “Khanoba” customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border was held on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, Chairman of the Government of Russia’s Dagestan Republic Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov and other officials, News.Az reports.

It is expected that the commissioning of the "Khanoba" customs post will make it possible to pass up to 1,000 additional trucks per day.

The decision to reconstruct the “Khanoba” customs post was made in order to reduce the throughput of the “Samur” customs post.

