Azerbaijan commissions secondary school in liberated Zabukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

A secondary school has been commissioned in Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, the State Agency for Preschool and General Education said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“Education is returning to Karabakh,” the agency noted.

Previously, restoration and major repair work were conducted in the 176-seat school building in accordance with a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 22, 2022 in order to design, overhaul and restore the building.

News.Az