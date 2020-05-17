Azerbaijan confirms 136 new coronavirus cases, 71 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 136 new cases of the coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Sunday.

Some 71 patients have recovered, while three others (born in 1932, 1956 and 1965) have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3,274, with 2,015 recoveries and 39 deaths, while treatment of 1,220 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 43 of the infected are in critical and 58 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 232,077 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az