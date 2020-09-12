Azerbaijan confirms 167 new COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has recorded 135 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

Some 167 infected people have recovered and two patients have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 38,172, with 35,607 recoveries and 559 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,006.

Over the past day, 7,351 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,002,727.

News.Az