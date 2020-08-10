Azerbaijan confirms 278 more recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Some 278 virus infected people have recovered and 2 others have died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 33,647, with 30,642 recoveries and 492 deaths. Currently, 2,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,015 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests has reached 790,141.

