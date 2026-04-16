SpiceJet aircraft hits parked Akasa jet at Delhi airport - VIDEO

A taxiing SpiceJet aircraft struck a stationary Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport on Thursday, damaging both aircraft and prompting an investigation into the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 sustained damage to its right winglet, while the Akasa Air aircraft suffered damage to its left-hand horizontal stabiliser.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said, “Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026. Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it."

A SpiceJet aircraft was involved in a minor ground collision with a Akasa Air plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport.



The incident took place at around 2:15 PM during taxiing, when a moving SpiceJet Boeing 737-7GL (VT-SLB) struck a stationary Akasa Air Boeing 737. The… pic.twitter.com/N8kFBas7lV — News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026

“All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation. At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the spokesperson added.