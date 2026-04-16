Azerbaijan, Morocco parliaments sign memorandum of understanding - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the House of Councillors of the Parliament of Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding, marking a step forward in inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, according to Azerbaijan’s parliament.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova earlier met with Mohamed Ould Errachid, chairman of Morocco's House of Councillors, during a working visit to Istanbul, where they discussed the current level of ties between Azerbaijan and Morocco, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The sides highly valued existing bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the development of political dialogue, as well as mutual support and solidarity within international organizations. They also noted that inter-parliamentary ties are an important tool for advancing bilateral relations, stressing the need to expand contacts between parliamentary committees and friendship groups.

The parties highlighted the role of platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, and emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination and interaction within these frameworks.

Following the meeting, the memorandum of understanding was signed between the Milli Majlis and Morocco's House of Councillors.

Gafarova said the memorandum would help expand institutional inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthen ties between committees and friendship groups, and improve coordination of activities on international platforms.

News.Az