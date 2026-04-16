Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on economic cooperation in Zangilan - PHOTO

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Aleksei Overchuk during the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation held in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

The roadmap provides for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, the promotion of mutual investment, and the implementation of joint projects in various fields.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides also signed a protocol on its results.