Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on economic cooperation in Zangilan - PHOTO
- 16 Apr 2026 16:15
- 16 Apr 2026 17:08
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- Azerbaijan
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Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan and Russia on Thursday signed a roadmap to create conditions for the implementation of the electronic international consignment note (e-CMR) system for road transport between the two countries.
The document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Aleksei Overchuk during the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation held in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Photo: AZERTAC
The roadmap provides for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, the promotion of mutual investment, and the implementation of joint projects in various fields.
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At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides also signed a protocol on its results.