Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on economic cooperation in Zangilan - PHOTO

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on economic cooperation in Zangilan - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Russia on Thursday signed a roadmap to create conditions for the implementation of the electronic international consignment note (e-CMR) system for road transport between the two countries.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Aleksei Overchuk during the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation held in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News about - Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on economic cooperation in Zangilan - PHOTO

Photo: AZERTAC

The roadmap provides for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, the promotion of mutual investment, and the implementation of joint projects in various fields.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides also signed a protocol on its results.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      