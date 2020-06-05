Azerbaijan confirms 338 new COVID-19 cases, 134 recoveries, 4 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 134 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

Four patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 6,860, with 3,871 recoveries, and 82 deaths.

Some 2,907 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. Of those, 66 are in severe and 73 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 328,385 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az