Tag:
New Coronavirus Cases
Azerbaijan records 176 new coronavirus cases
11 Jan 2021-19:15
Azerbaijan confirms 592 new COVID-19 recoveries
01 Aug 2020-16:35
Azerbaijan records 339 fresh COVID-19 cases
10 Jun 2020-19:32
Azerbaijan discloses amount collected by Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus
09 Jun 2020-21:30
Azerbaijan to resume domestic flights from June 15
09 Jun 2020-20:36
Ban on entry and exit from Azerbaijan extended
09 Jun 2020-19:54
Azerbaijan records 323 new coronavirus cases, 228 recoveries
08 Jun 2020-19:26
Azerbaijan records 379 new COVID-19 cases
06 Jun 2020-21:16
Azerbaijan confirms 338 new COVID-19 cases, 134 recoveries, 4 deaths
05 Jun 2020-19:59
TABIB recommends journalists, other employees of news agencies in Azerbaijan to work from home
04 Jun 2020-18:52
