Azerbaijan confirms 548 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has confirmed 548 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, some 491 virus infected people have recovered and 10 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 22,464 cases, with 13,591 recoveries and 284 deaths.

Some 8,589 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

A total of 544,735 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az