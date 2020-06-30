Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 556 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Azerbaijan has confirmed 556 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Yagut Garayeva, department head at the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB).

She made the remarks Tuesday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 346 virus infected people have recovered and 7 others have died in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Garayeva noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 17,524, with 9,715 recoveries and 213 deaths.


