Azerbaijan confirms 635 fresh coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has detected 635 new COVID-19 cases, 503 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 66,046 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 49,411 of them have recovered, and 852 people have died. Currently, 15,783 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,355 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,447,585 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az