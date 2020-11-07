Azerbaijan confirms 779 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 779 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 63,748 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 48,049 of them have recovered, and 824 people have died. Currently, 14,875 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,140 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,429,508 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az