Azerbaijan congratulates China on National Day
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to China on the occasion of its National Day, News.Az reports.

“Sincere congratulations to our strategic partner China on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Happy National Day!” the ministry writes in a post on X.

China’s National Day, observed annually on October 1, commemorates the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The holiday is one of the nation’s most important, symbolizing national unity, pride, and the leadership of the Communist Party under Mao Zedong.


