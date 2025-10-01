Azerbaijan congratulates China on National Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to China on the occasion of its National Day, News.Az reports.

“Sincere congratulations to our strategic partner China on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Happy National Day!” the ministry writes in a post on X.

Sincere congratulations to our strategic partner #China on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



Happy National Day! @MFA_China pic.twitter.com/xlU17ASZ8L — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 1, 2025

China’s National Day, observed annually on October 1, commemorates the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The holiday is one of the nation’s most important, symbolizing national unity, pride, and the leadership of the Communist Party under Mao Zedong.

News.Az