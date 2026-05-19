Iran reveals new proposal to US calling for end to war, sanctions relief and US withdrawal

Iran reveals new proposal to US calling for end to war, sanctions relief and US withdrawal

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Iran has disclosed details of a revised proposal submitted to the United States aimed at ending the ongoing war between Washington, Israel and Tehran, according to Iranian officials. The proposal was presented by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi during a meeting with members of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, where he outlined the latest diplomatic developments.

The Iranian proposal reportedly calls for an end to hostilities across all fronts, lifting of sanctions, release of Iranian assets, and withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

According to Iranian state media IRNA, the plan also emphasises Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities. It further includes demands for compensation from the United States for damages caused during the conflict to support reconstruction efforts, as well as the removal of unilateral sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions.

The proposal was reportedly delivered through Pakistani mediators after earlier exchanges between the two sides, including a US proposal rejected by Tehran as “totally unacceptable.” Iranian media said a revised 14-point version has now been submitted to Washington.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with US President Donald Trump issuing new threats of military escalation and warning of a large-scale assault if no agreement is reached. He also said planned military action had been postponed at the request of regional allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The United States has recently imposed restrictions on Iranian maritime access in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has responded by tightening control over shipping routes. Talks mediated by Pakistan remain stalled as both sides continue to trade proposals and warnings.

News.Az