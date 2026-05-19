US states hold primary elections across six states ahead of 2026 midterms

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Voters across six US states including Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania headed to the polls on Tuesday in one of the largest coordinated primary election days of the 2026 election cycle, as parties begin selecting candidates for key congressional and state-level races ahead of November’s midterm elections. The contests are being closely watched as an early test of political momentum in both the Republican and Democratic parties, with several high-profile races expected to shape the balance of power in Congress.

The primaries come amid broader national debates over redistricting, party control and voter turnout, with multiple states also facing internal political battles that could influence control of the US House of Representatives, News.Az reports, citing npr.

In Alabama, voters are casting ballots under a newly reshaped electoral map following a Supreme Court ruling that allowed previously blocked district changes to move forward, while Georgia is seeing competitive races for Senate and gubernatorial candidates. Kentucky has drawn attention for a closely watched Republican primary contest involving congressional incumbents and challengers backed by former President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania voters are focusing on key House districts that could prove decisive in determining which party controls Congress, while Oregon and Idaho are holding primaries that will shape gubernatorial and federal races in states with contrasting political dynamics, including strong Republican dominance in Idaho.

Election officials said results will begin to be reported after polls close, with some states expected to take longer due to mail-in voting procedures and ongoing ballot counting processes across multiple jurisdictions. The primaries are widely seen as an early indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.

News.Az