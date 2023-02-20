Azerbaijan: Construction of Horadiz-Aghband railway continues at rapid pace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway with a length of 110.4 kilometers continues in Azerbaijan at a rapid pace, Tural Abbasli, Head of the Construction Supervision Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Work on its design and construction was launched in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated March 13, 2021.

In accordance with the project, nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband) are planned to be built on this railway.

Besides, 469 engineering structures will be erected on this road, including 41 bridges, 22 road crossings, three tunnels and other structures. Construction will be completed in three phases.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has organized a media tour to inform about the construction progress of the Horadiz-Aghband railway.

The railway passes through Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts liberated from the Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war.

