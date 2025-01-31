Azerbaijan continues negotiations over detained vessels in Eritrea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry announced that negotiations are ongoing regarding the Azerbaijani vessels held in Eritrea, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The incident dates back to November 7 of last year, when three ships – "CMS Pəhləvan," "CMS İgid," and "CMS-3" – flying the Azerbaijani flag and operated by Caspian Marine Services B.V.’s Azerbaijani branch, entered Eritrean waters. The ships were en route from the Suez Canal to Abu Dhabi but sought refuge in Eritrean territorial waters due to adverse weather conditions.Despite efforts to contact Eritrean port authorities in advance, the vessels’ entry was deemed unauthorized by local officials, leading to their detention. The crews of the ships include 18 Azerbaijani nationals.

