Azerbaijan creates new local weather forecast website

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has developed a new website providing up-to-date information on weather forecasts, Head of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorological Department under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva told Trend.

She said that basically everyone is interested in information on the weather.

"People make certain amendments to plans, depending on the weather forecast. Among the means to quickly provide the population with weather information are weather-related websites and social networks. On websites, you can find forecasts from various foreign sources. In such a variety of information, it is sometimes difficult for the population to figure out which forecasts to rely on," she said.

The website, created by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, will provide more reliable information about the expected weather conditions, which is compiled by taking local peculiarities into account, she noted.

"On our website, it will be possible to get information about the actual weather, the weekly weather forecast in Baku, and get acquainted with weather reports for certain regions," she said.

She added that another feature of the website will consist of voiced weather forecasts for people with impaired vision.

News.Az

