Lamborghini 2025 profit hit by US tariffs, EV plan reversal

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Italian sports carmaker Lamborghini reported weaker earnings for 2025 despite record revenue, citing U.S. tariffs, currency fluctuations, and costs from scrapping its planned first fully electric vehicle.

Revenue rose 3.3% to €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion), with deliveries reaching a record 10,747 cars. However, operating income fell to €768 million from €835 million in 2024, and operating margins slipped from 27% to 24%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said U.S. tariffs hit both sales and margins, especially in Lamborghini’s biggest market. The company increased prices last year, but it wasn’t enough to fully offset tariff impacts. Lamborghini does not plan further price hikes this year, citing market sensitivity.

Nearly all vehicles delivered in 2025 included at least one personalised feature, helping maintain profitability amid external pressures. High-margin customisations and sales of premium models like the €515,000 Revuelto also supported results.

Lamborghini has cancelled plans for a fully electric sports car in 2030, citing weak demand and uncertain returns on investment. “Resistance to EVs has increased significantly worldwide in our segment,” Winkelmann said, adding that customer experiences with EVs often fell short of expectations.

Instead, Lamborghini will launch a plug-in hybrid model, the Lanzador, in 2030 as a “2+2” Grand Tourer, expanding its current hybrid lineup. The company continues to invest in EV technology internally in case demand shifts in the next decade.

By contrast, rival Ferrari plans to unveil its first EV in May, aiming for 20% of its lineup to be fully electric by 2030.

News.Az