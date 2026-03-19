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Telecom Italia, Fastweb to build 6,000 towers in Italy

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Telecom Italia, Fastweb to build 6,000 towers in Italy

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Fastweb, the Italian arm of Swisscom, have announced a plan to jointly build up to 6,000 telecom towers across Italy. The project will be structured as a joint venture, allowing potential third-party investors to participate in the future.

This non-binding agreement follows earlier cooperation between the two rivals to roll out 5G technology together, reducing the need for duplicate investments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fastweb and TIM said the collaboration aims to strengthen mobile coverage and expand Italy’s telecommunications infrastructure.

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The move comes after TIM became Italy’s leading mobile operator following its €8 billion acquisition of Vodafone’s local operations.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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