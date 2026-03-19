Hong Kong fire inquiry opens into deadly Tai Po blaze

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The first hearings into Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades have begun, focusing on the Wang Fuk housing complex in Tai Po, where 168 people lost their lives last November.

The independent committee, established by Hong Kong leader John Lee, is investigating how human errors rendered most fire safety measures ineffective during the tragedy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Victor Dawes, the panel’s lead lawyer, said, “Only by confronting past mistakes can the city become safer.”

Evidence presented includes CCTV footage and videos showing construction workers smoking at the site, and residents reported that fire alarms were disabled in seven blocks. Staircase and corridor windows had been removed for scaffolding access, allowing smoke and flames to block escape routes. Fire hydrants and hose reels were also shut off, and non-flame-retardant netting was used.

Phyllis, a former resident who lost her mother in the fire, said, “It’s been hard to watch so many videos, it’s like witnessing the whole process.” Families want to understand why fire alarms never sounded and the true cause of the blaze. An inter-departmental task force suggested that cigarette butts may have sparked the fire, a risk repeatedly reported by residents but ignored by authorities.

Judge David Lok, chairing the hearings, stated the committee also seeks to investigate bid-rigging by contractors and developers in city building projects. The panel has received nearly 1 million files, including photos, videos, and documents. Public interest remains high, with residents attending the proceedings early and online petitions calling for accountability.

News.Az