Iranian attack targets Aramco refinery in Yanbu

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Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu was targeted in an Iranian aerial attack, an industry source said, adding that the damage was minimal, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The incident follows an evacuation warning issued earlier by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which named several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar as potential targets, including the SAMREF refinery—a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil.

Yanbu has become a critical export hub, currently serving as the only outlet for crude shipments from Gulf Arab countries after Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, shared with Oman, typically handles about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

News.Az