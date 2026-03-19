Drone strike sparks fire at Iraq naval base - VIDEO
- 19 Mar 2026 11:27
- 19 Mar 2026 11:28
- 1052443
- Middle East
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Source: Screen grab (News.Az)
A fire broke out at a naval base in southern Iraq after a drone struck the facility overnight, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
An Iraqi security source said that the drone crashed into a water treatment station at the Umm Qasr naval base, located near the border with Kuwait.
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Footage circulating on social media shows flames and thick smoke rising from the site following the impact.
مصادر أمنية: هجوم بطائرة مسيرة على قاعدة تابعة للقوات البحرية العراقية بالقرب من ميناء أم قصر ولا أنباء عن وقوع إصابات أو أضرار— Utv (@UtvIraq) March 18, 2026
تابعونا على تيلغرام: https://t.co/xx4hh8LPGe#أخبار_UTV pic.twitter.com/aaLMxUmKdV
By Nijat Babayev