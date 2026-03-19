Yandex metrika counter

Drone strike sparks fire at Iraq naval base - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Drone strike sparks fire at Iraq naval base - VIDEO
Source: Screen grab (News.Az)

A fire broke out at a naval base in southern Iraq after a drone struck the facility overnight, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An Iraqi security source said that the drone crashed into a water treatment station at the Umm Qasr naval base, located near the border with Kuwait.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Footage circulating on social media shows flames and thick smoke rising from the site following the impact.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      