Azerbaijan creates strategic basis to form stable financial ecosystem

Azerbaijan has created a strategic basis to form a stable financial ecosystem, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Rashad Orujov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan established a suitable legal framework for electronic payments while also strengthening legal protection for payment service customers. Environmental, social, and governance (ESI) factors must be considered by financial institutions, according to established requirements,” he emphasized.

News.Az