Azerbaijan, Czech Republic evaluate prospects for commercial ties

Azerbaijan organized a roundtable meeting with the participation of Czech business representatives.

The meeting was organized during the visit of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to the Czech Republic, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on the prospects for bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

“As part of our business trip to the Czech Republic, we convened a roundtable with Czech business representatives. We reviewed presentations by the companies and evaluated prospects of our bilateral commercial relations,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“We underscored the favorable business environments in both countries and the significant potential for cooperation in the energy, transport, industry, investment, and trade sectors,” he stated.

News.Az